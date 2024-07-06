Kate Middleton’s friend reveals the truth behind Princess’ Wimbledon appearance

A friend of Kate Middleton has shed light on the reality behind her much-anticipated presence at the tournament. Speaking to the Daily Beast, the insider revealed the one crucial condition that dictates the Princess of Wales’ public outings.

Since her shocking cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Kate has largely stayed out of the public eye. As she undergoes treatment, the rumors about her Wimbledon appearance have intensified.

A close friend of Kate and Prince William told the outlet, “It is no secret that she would dearly love to be there, but when you are having chemo, as she herself said, there are good days and bad days.”

Though hopeful, the friend explained that everything “depends on the timing of the treatments.” They added, “She made it to Trooping the Colour, so if she can make Wimbledon, she will.”

The royal family has a long-standing history with Wimbledon, dating back to 1907, when the then-Prince of Wales, George V, and his wife, Princess Mary (later King and Queen of Britain), attended the prestigious tennis tournament.