PTI chairman rejects Omar Ayub’s resignation on Imran Khan’s directives

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, following directives from founding chairman Imran Khan, has announced that Omar Ayub Khan’s resignation as central secretary general has not been accepted.

Omar Ayub Khan has been directed to continue his duties as central secretary general. The PTI parliamentary party and core committee had also expressed full confidence in Ayub.

The parliamentary party and core committee unanimously passed resolutions recommending that founding chairman Imran Khan and chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan not accept Ayub’s resignation.

Imran Khan also lauded Ayub’s services and sacrifices for PTI.

The parliamentary party PTI showed last month disagreement over party’s founding chairman Imran Khan’s decision to accept the resignation of PTI’s secretary general Omar Ayub, urging him to take a U-turn and reappoint Ayub on the post.

The party’s parliamentary faction’s demand came within 24 hours after the incarcerated PTI founder endorsed the decision of Ayub, who is also the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, to step down from his party position.

Confusion prevailed within PTI ranks over Ayub’s resignation amid reports of rifts in PTI. On the one hand, the party announced that it would take out rallies for the release of the party supremo. On the other hand, the secretary general left the key party position so that he could focus on parliamentary affairs.