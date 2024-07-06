PM felicitates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran’s presidential election

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended congratulations to Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran’s presidential elections.

“I look forward to working closely with President-elect Dr Pezeshkian to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran bilateral ties and promote regional peace and stability,” the prime minister wrote on his official ‘X’ account.

He said as neighboring countries, Pakistan and Iran enjoyed a close and historic relationship.

“We must ensure a bright future for our two peoples through mutually beneficial cooperation,” he added.