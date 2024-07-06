NATIONAL

PM felicitates Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran’s presidential election

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended congratulations to Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on his victory in Iran’s presidential elections.

“I look forward to working closely with President-elect Dr Pezeshkian to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran bilateral ties and promote regional peace and stability,” the prime minister wrote on his official ‘X’ account.

He said as neighboring countries, Pakistan and Iran enjoyed a close and historic relationship.

“We must ensure a bright future for our two peoples through mutually beneficial cooperation,” he added.

Previous article
Hamas agrees on talks to free Israeli hostages
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Two CTD Karachi officers booked after found guilty of kidnapping for...

KARACHI: A case has been registered against two officers of the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), after an inquiry committee formed by Sindh IG Police...

China ready to develop comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in new era with Tajikistan: Xi

First of Muharram falls on Monday as moon not sighted: Maulana Azad

Notorious bandit Imdad Bhayo killed in kacha operation, three hostages rescued

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.