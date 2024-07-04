NATIONAL

PTI’s Amir Mughal arrested from Islamabad as party gears up for power show on Saturday

By News Desk

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad chapter president Amir Mughal has been arrested ahead of the party’s power show in the federal capital, private news channel reported on Thursday.

As per details, Amir Mughal’s counsel Asim Baig took to X (formerly Twitter), saying that the PTI leader was arrested outside the DC office Islamabad.

Earlier, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to PTI leader Amir Masood Mughal, who was arrested and booked under terrorism charges in Karachi Company police station.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad district administration granted permission to the PTI to hold a power show at Tarnol Chowk Islamabad on July 6.

The Islamabad High Court dismissed a petition filed by Amir Masood Mughal after the issuance of the NOC.

Justice Babar Satar heard the case and remarked that the administration had allowed the rally, and the party should not create more problems now.

The PTI’s lawyer, Shoaib Shaheen, argued that they had not been given sufficient time to prepare for the rally, but Justice Satar responded that the party was big enough to make the arrangements of the event in a few hours.

Previous article
Gold prices increase during trading in Pakistan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Chahat Fateh Ali gets defamation notice of Rs18 million

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has been issued a defamation notice for allegedly damaging the reputation of the renowned musician Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan...

Is Hareem Farooq engaged? Actress’s recent Instagram post sparks rumours

Gifts given to wife at marriage or before separation are non-returnable, declares SHC

Kate Middleton decides against making next public appearance with Prince William

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.