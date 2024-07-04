Shehzad Ghias’ video criticising Sahil Adeem briefly taken down by YouTube citing ‘copyright issues’

YouTube removed a video from Shehzad Ghias’ channel, The Pakistan Experience, on Thursday morning. The video, which criticized Sahil Adeem, was taken down due to copyright issues.

According to Shehzad Ghias, the video was removed following a complaint by Samaa TV. The video addressed remarks made by Sahil Adeem during his appearance on Samaa TV, where he claimed that 95% of women in Pakistan are illiterate. Ghias criticized these comments in his video.

Ghias took to Twitter to inform his followers about the removal of his video, stating,

“Samaa TV has taken down my video criticizing Sahil Adeem.” He expressed frustration over the action, implying it was an attempt to suppress dissenting voices.

The video was restored later in the day, allowing viewers to access the content once again.

The temporary removal has sparked discussions on social media about copyright issues and freedom of expression.