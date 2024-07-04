NATIONAL

Gold prices increase during trading in Pakistan

By Web Desk

Gold prices in Pakistan registered massive gains for the second consecutive session on Thursday, in line with international rates.

According to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the gold price per tola in the local market reached Rs243,300 after a single-day gain of Rs1,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs208,590 after an increase of Rs857.

Internationally, the gold price increased by $10 to $2,355 per ounce. Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,850 per tola.

On Wednesday, the gold price per tola in Pakistan increased by Rs800.

