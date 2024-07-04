Only Imran could lead Pakistan on path to redemption: Hasan

Says PTI welcomes US Senate resolution, UN Working Group report

UN report proves govt’s violation of int’l laws, its own constitution: Abuzar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan categorically stated currently, there is no democracy in the country, but rather a worst form of autocracy, unacceptable to the people under any circumstances, adding that only PTI Founding Chairman Imran Khan could pull the country out of prevailing quagmire.

He alarmed against the people’s estrangement from the state and the state institutions was worsening due to non-implementation of their constitutional and fundamental rights.

Speaking at a press conference along with Abuzar Salman Niazi, member PTI Core Committee, Raoof said that the fast-widening chasm between people and state institutions could lead to a major calamity.

PTI CIS vowed that Imran Khan was the only leader who could lead the country towards redemption, because there was no leader of his stature in the country presently.

Therefore, he stressed that political forces and establishment would have to approach him to steer the country from the prevailing crises, which were intensifying with each passing day.

Talking about the US House of Representatives’ resolution, HR 901 and UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention report, he said that both these were major developments, as the government considered all such developments as an intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs but democratic people, who wanted people should be given all human rights, welcomed them.

He remarked that PTI welcomed it not because an intervention in Pakistan’s internal affairs but as an expression of inherent desire of people of the country who wanted democracy and freedom of expression, right to vote, and free, fair and transparent elections in the country. PTI CIS stated that the government’s narrative based on lies, as on such person who believed in democracy and supremacy of constitution could oppose them.

Raoof highlighted that there were five very important points in the US Senate Resolution i.e., supporting democracy, calling on the President and the Secretary of State to work with Pakistani government to ensure democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

Moreover, he said that that it urged the government to uphold democratic institutions, human rights, and the rule of law, and respect the fundamental guarantees of due process, freedom of press, and freedom of speech; besides condemning efforts to suppress democratic participation in Pakistan through harassment, violence and arbitrary detention and any effort to subvert political, electoral, or judicial processes of Pakistan.

He said that PTI fully supported the US Senate resolution and stressed the government that democracy cannot flourish in Pakistan without ensuring execution of these fundamentals.

Talking about UN Working Group report, PTI SIC stated that it called Imran Khan’s detention in contravention of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, meaning thereby he was unlawfully incarcerated, as there was no legal base for his detention that was the reason it demanded his immediate release.

He said that it further stressed the government to take the steps necessary to remedy the situation of Khan without delay and bring it into conformity with the relevant international norms, including those set out in the UDHR and the ICCPR, adding that in the wake of these developments, there shouldn’t be an iota of doubt in anyone mind that what was being done with Imran Khan and the PTI that had no legal and constitutional justification, as he was kept in jail for sake of political victimization.

Raoof made it clear that PTI would exercise all means and rights within legal and constitutional ambit to ensure his earliest release.

About reserved seats case, he said that deferment of the reserved seats case yet again to next week reflects the unease of the power-wielders regarding the outcome. Raoof highlighted that majority of the full bench members of top court were unanimous on the point that ECP misinterpreted the SC’s ruling and unjustly deprived PTI of ‘bat’ symbol; hence it was PTI right to allot these seats.

However, he lamented that the CJP was engaged in covering up the sins committed by the ECP and was hell-bent on mocking the constitution and law of the country.

Raoof said that PTI was not being given permission to hold jalsa despite court’s order and announced that they would hold public gathering on July 6 at Tarnol and the government would be responsible if any consequences.

Speaking on the occasion, Abuzar said that Pakistan as a state had some fundamental obligations being signatories to the UDHR and ratified the ICCPR to implement all legal and human rights in their true sense.

He stated that the UN Working Group report established that on one hands, Pakistani government was violating the international laws and regulations while on other it was violating its own laws and the constitution.

Abuzar highlighted that it was reported that there was a talk about the revival of doctrine of necessity and the CJP was coming always to rescue the electoral body.

He said that CJP stated PTI did not hold an intra-party polls despite the fact PTI hold party polls thrice.

PTI leader stated that even if the top judge wrote a book containing thousands of pages about his judgments, history would judge his judgments in the same way as it judged Maulvi Tamizuddin’s rulings.

Talking about the case of civilian’s trial in military court, he lamented that the full bench was not constituted on Military Courts and the case of bat symbol was heard at 12 pm, but it took 70 days for the case of the people who had been in jails for one year.