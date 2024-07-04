NATIONAL

Railways to upgrade two more trains on Green Line style in FY 2024-25: chief

By Staff Report
  • Says railways implementing SAP system for transparency in financial matters

LAHORE: Chairman Railway Mazhar Ali Shah has directed the railway administration to upgrade two new trains on Green Line style in the financial year 2024-25 and to increase passenger facilities in all trains. He was presiding over a high-level meeting at Railway Headquarters Lahore on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Mazhar Ali Shah said that Pakistan Railways has implemented SAP system for transparency in financial matters. All the officers have to be attuned with the new technology to bring more improvement in the organization. The procurement plan and repair and maintenance plan of the railways were also reviewed in detail at the meeting.

The Chairman Railways directed to ensure the presence of fire extinguishers in all coaches of all trains at all times for the safety of passengers. He said that everything used in trains should be of quality and durable. The Chairman Railways directed to formulate a standard policy regarding periodic overhauling, saying that the repair and maintenance of coaches should be effectively monitored.

Mazhar Ali Shah reviewed the progress on the Kohat-Thal-Parachinar-Kharlachi project and directed the consultant firm to submit the financial model and plan of action of the project in four months.

Later, Railway Chairman visited the Carriage Shop Mughalpura and inspected the process of preparing coaches there. Chairman Railways directed the authorities not to compromise on safety and ensure high standard of amenities in coaches.

