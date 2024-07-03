Sports

WATCH: Harbhajan Singh insults Babar Azam on live TV show

By Web Desk

A recent video clip featuring former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has gone viral on social media, highlighting the cricketer’s humorous reaction to a comparison between Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara.

In the video from a local sports platform, Harbhajan initially preferred Brian Lara over Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara when asked to choose between the two cricketing greats.

However, when the comparison shifted to Brian Lara versus Babar Azam, Harbhajan burst into laughter. His laughter was infectious, prompting his co-host Sreesanth to join in.

The former spinner then jokingly asked the anchor if he had any other absurd comparisons on his list and handed him the fruits on the table as props.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s national cricket team recently faced disappointment in the T20 World Cup.

After suffering an unexpected defeat against hosts USA and a crucial loss to arch-rivals India, they managed victories in their last two matches against Canada and Ireland.

Despite these wins, their early losses led to their elimination from the tournament.

