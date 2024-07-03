King Charles to remove Prince Harry’s children from ‘Royal Narrative’

King Charles may soon remove Prince Harry’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, from the Royal family “narrative,” a royal expert has claimed.

Referring to a recent speech by the monarch where he mentioned his grandchildren without specifying which ones, concerns have been raised about the Sussexes’ kids.

Speaking on Royal Confidential, royal editor Kate Mansey noted that the public only thinks of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—whenever Charles’ grandkids are mentioned.

In his speech at the Japanese State Visit welcome banquet, Charles made a joke about Pokémon, saying, “I am only sorry to report that I haven’t had any better luck with more recent attempts at fishing—the Pokémon phrase ‘gotta catch ‘em all’ may resonate with my grandchildren, but for me, it is, perhaps, aspirational!”

Discussing it, the expert said, “When you think of Charles talking about his grandchildren, the first ones that come to mind are the Waleses, because he doesn’t have that connection to the Sussex grandchildren.”

“You don’t even think now, ‘Oh, I wonder which grandchildren he’s talking about?’” she added.

She questioned whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s distance from the royal family has become so great that they are automatically excluded from the royal narrative.

To this, Roya Nikkhah agreed, adding, “I think your assessment is right. When he says grandchildren, people here think first and foremost about the ones he’s seen with on the Buckingham Palace balcony at big moments, and that’s not Archie and Lilibet.”

“We know that both sides would like that relationship to be closer and stronger, but the distance means it just isn’t.”