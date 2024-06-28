China will take ties with Peru to new heights as Xi meets Boluarte

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China stands ready to work with Peru to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights, voicing active support for the success of this year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting to be hosted by Peru.

Xi made the remarks while holding talks in Beijing with Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra, who is on a five-day state visit to China that will conclude on Saturday.

Xi said that Peru is one of the first Latin American countries to establish diplomatic ties and a comprehensive strategic partnership with the People’s Republic of China, and is the first Latin American country to sign free trade agreements with China.

Hailing the fruitful outcomes of bilateral cooperation in various fields, Xi said Chinese businesses have played an important role in Peru’s economic development and the improvement of people’s livelihood through major cooperation projects.

China attaches great importance to developing its relations with Peru, and stands ready to work with Peru to consolidate mutual political trust, deepen practical cooperation, promote mutual learning between civilizations, and enhance multilateral coordination, thereby advancing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Peru to new heights, said Xi.

He urged both sides to give full play to the role of the strategic dialogue mechanism on economic cooperation between the two governments, and the alignment of China’s efforts for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Peru’s development needs.

The two countries should advance cooperation in minerals, energy, manufacturing and agriculture, and expand cooperation in new energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, and other emerging areas, said Xi.

China welcomes more quality Peruvian products to enter the Chinese market, and hopes that Peru will provide a favorable environment in terms of law and policy so that Chinese businesses can invest in Peru in the long run, he said.

Xi said the two sides should work together to ensure that the Chancay Port, one of the major Belt and Road cooperation projects between China and Peru, will be completed on schedule to make it a new land and sea corridor between China and Latin America.

The route from Chancay to Shanghai will become a real road of prosperity that promotes the common development of China and Peru, he said.

Noting that China and Peru are major emerging markets in the Pacific Rim and important members of the Global South, Xi urged both countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation, promote the common values of humanity, and advocate an equal, orderly and multi-polar world and an inclusive economic globalization to promote common development of the Global South countries.

China supports Peru in hosting the 2024 APEC Leaders’ Informal Meeting and maintaining the correct direction of Asia-Pacific cooperation to send a positive signal to the outside world of building an open Asia-Pacific economy and promoting world economic growth, he added.

Xi said China attaches great importance to the development of China-Latin America relations and is ready to work with Peru and other Latin America and the Caribbean countries to promote overall cooperation and build a community of China and the Latin American and Caribbean countries with a shared future.