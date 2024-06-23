Karachi to get rain with thunderstorms today: PMD

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Sunday that the weather in Karachi was expected to remain hot and humid.

However, residents may also get a break from the dreadful weather as the PMD also said that there was a possibility of rain with thunderstorms today evening.

It also predicted the mercury to rise to 39°C maximum in the megalopolis. “The humidity in the air is 75%,” said the meteorology department.

This development about Karachi’s weather comes after parts of the city received light showers on Friday.

The weather in Sindh, including Karachi, remained dry and hot for the last few weeks, but the spell was broken on Friday as Larkana, Shikarpur, Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and other parts of province received rain with thunderstorm.

Areas including North Karachi, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Garden, Lyari, Saddar, old city areas and Gulshan-e-Iqbal witnessed light rain, turning the city’s weather pleasant following a long spell of sweltering heat from high temperatures ahead of the monsoon season.

According to an earlier forecast by Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz, there was a possibility of “more than normal” rains in Sindh including Karachi.

Furthermore, the chief meteorologist said monsoon was likely to begin in Sindh after July 5 or 6 while it may begin in Punjab and Kashmir from June 29 or 30.