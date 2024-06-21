Section 144 imposed in Punjab, ahead of PTI protest

The Punjab government imposed Section 144 across the province for seven days due to security concerns.

The Home Department took the decision in light of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) call for a nationwide protest at 2pm today to protect the sanctity of the vote.

The orders issued by the department said that Section 144 will remain enforced throughout the province from June 21 to 27.

The order said that there will be a ban on all kinds of gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, processions, protests, meetings and other such activities in Punjab during this time.

The Home Department said that due to the current situation of public order and security threats in the province, any public gathering of people can be a soft target of terrorists and miscreants, which can be a serious threat to law and order.