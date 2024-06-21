Karachi’s outskirts to receive rain in coming days

As the country expects “exceptional rains” this year, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said on Friday that rain was likely lash suburban areas of Karachi on June 22 or 23.

Sarfaraz said that rain is expected in areas surrounding Super Highway, adding that there is a possibility of “more than normal” rains in Sindh including Karachi.

The weather in Sindh, including Karachi remained dry and hot for the last few weeks, but the spell has now been broken as Larkana, Shikarpur, Shahdakot, Jacobabad and other parts of province received rain with thunderstorm today.

The rain brought the temperature down providing a much needed relief to the locals from the hot weather.

Furthermore, the chief meteorologist said that the monsoon is likely to begin in Sindh after July 5 or 6 while it may begin in Punjab and Kashmir from June 29 or 30.

Earlier this week, a weather analyst told Geo News that the the monsoon season may begin from June 27 to July 4 across Pakistan.

Experts have predicted that the southern areas of Sindh, including Karachi, may experience “more than usual rains” this year.