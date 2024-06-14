Thumping finale to 3rd European Film Festival 2024 held at UoG

GUJRAT: The Pakistan edition of the 3rd European Film Festival (EUFF) met a thumping finale here at Hafiz Hayat Campus of the University of Gujrat (UoG) on Thursday.

Organized by the ‘oLomopoLo’ Media, the EUFF 2024 was a unique opportunity for the film lovers in the district of Gujrat to better understand the diversified culture of the European member states through films, documentary and fiction.

The two-day event also featured a master class on Decoding European Cinema by renowned Pakistani actor, playwright and director Ali Junejo.

This year’s edition included screening of two Pakistani short films by emerging talent.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar, in his welcome speech at the opening ceremony, lauded the efforts of the organizers for bringing closer the diversified culture and people through cinema. “The event will go a long way in promoting sustainable peace and co-existence,” Prof. Dr Mushahid Anwar said.

Among the panelists for the ‘Small Town Tales – telling local stories with universal appeal’ included legendary Pakistani actor Irfan Khoosat along with Faseeh Bari Khan, and Tamkenat Mansoor. The event was moderated by Ayesha Kamal Bhatti.

The 2024 edition of the EUFF showcased films covering diverse genres on a wide variety of themes – childhood, friendship, family, climate change, human rights, etc.

The vice chancellor presented the UoG mementos to the distinguished guests.