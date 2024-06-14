‘Iddat case’: Judge Majoka ‘vows’ to decide on pleas in 10 days

Says if circumstances permitted, he would follow IHC’s direction and issues notices to respondents for June 21

ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka on Friday stated that “God willing”, this court was committed to deciding on the appeals against the conviction in the Nikah in Iddat case within 10 days.

On Friday, the judge heard the appeals seeking early hearing of the petitions against the conviction of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the Iddat case.

As proceedings began, Advocate Usman Riaz Gul, the counsel for Bushra Bibi, presented a written decision of the Islamabad High Court, directing an expedited hearing of the petitions.

At this, the judge remarked that he would announce a decision within 10 days if circumstances permitted, but holding the hearing the following day wasn’t feasible due to numerous pending bail applications.

The judge assured that even if the opposing party failed to appear, he would proceed with the decision-making process.

Advocate Riaz, then requested for scheduling the hearing for the next day to ensure the notices became part of the record.

However, the judge clarified that he was preparing the order for the day’s proceedings, emphasising the significance of the ongoing session beyond merely serving notices.

The courts issued notices to the respondents and adjourned the case for further proceedings until June 21.