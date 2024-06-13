Will Pakistan cricket team be out of T20 WC without playing final group-stage match on Sunday?

Pakistan has no chance now of making it to the Super 8 matches of the ongoing T20 world cup.

The only way Pakistan had a fighting chance to progress to the Caribbean leg of the tournament was if Ireland beat the United States in their match tomorrow and then Pakistan won its match against Ireland on Sunday.

Both matches are to be played in Florida where a flash flood warning has been issued amid heavy rainfall.

Tomorrow’s match between Ireland and US is most likely to be abandoned, points will therefore be shared between the two. As a result, Pakistan will be out of the running with no path to progress.

Pakistan lost both its opening games against US and India in abysmal fashion. The green-shirts beat Canada and have to beat Ireland by a significant margin to take the second slot in their group to make it to the Super 8 matches.