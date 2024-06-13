Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘a sideshow’, most Americans feel

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now viewed as just a slide show for Americans, according to critics. Once a symbol of royal intrigue, their allure appears to be diminishing.

Observers suggest that the couple’s constant media presence is leading to a sense of fatigue among the public. The novelty of their royal status seems to be wearing off.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been involved in numerous high-profile projects, but the reception has been mixed. Some believe their efforts to stay in the spotlight are backfiring.

Reports indicate that Americans are growing tired of the couple’s frequent appearances and statements. The initial excitement surrounding their move to the US is fading.

Critics argue that Prince Harry and Meghan’s attempts to carve out a new identity are being met with skepticism. Their transition from royal life to Hollywood has not been seamless.

Despite their efforts to champion various causes, the public’s interest appears to be waning. The couple’s ongoing media engagements are seen as overexposure.

The changing perception in the US could impact their future projects and public engagements. How they navigate this evolving landscape remains to be seen.