Prince Harry ‘strictly’ told to stop commenting on Royal Family matter or face “consequences”

Amid the ongoing tensions between Prince Harry and the royal family, a royal expert has provided insights into the private conversations taking place. Royal author Tom Quinn has revealed that the royals were displeased with the disclosures in Prince Harry’s 2023 memoir “Spare,” and King Charles has reportedly asked his son to refrain from publicly criticizing the family during a recent discussion.

In an interview with The Mirror, Quinn stated that while the decision by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to step down as working royals in 2020 contributed to the rift, the publication of “Spare” exacerbated the situation. King Charles was particularly troubled by Prince Harry’s revelations in the book, which included an incident where Prince William allegedly physically attacked him during an argument.

“Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble,” Quinn told the publication, referring to a recent conversation between the two. Besides the fallout from “Spare,” the monarch was also reportedly displeased with the couple’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey and their Netflix docu-series “Harry & Meghan,” where they discussed their royal exit in detail.

Quinn suggested that Prince Harry defying these requests could be a breaking point for King Charles and the royal family. “Everyone knows that when a King asks you to do something, there are going to be consequences if you do not obey,” Quinn added.

The royal expert noted that Prince Harry’s public grievances were likely intended to gain his family’s attention but were instead having the opposite effect. “Over the years that Harry has complained about his treatment by his family, he has had just one aim—to get an apology and to see his father and brother make amends,” Quinn explained. “Harry just can’t see that complaining in private might work. Complaining publicly just makes things worse and, in Harry’s case, that means more and more ties to his past being severed.”