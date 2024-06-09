China cashes in on vibrant Dragon Boat Festival holiday spending

BEIJING: As the Dragon Boat Festival holiday approaches, the tourism market across China continues to thrive. According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, this year’s festivities are set to be dominated by short-distance leisure trips, with theme parks and museums among the most popular destinations.

The Dragon Boat Festival, also called Duanwu Festival, falls on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese lunar calendar. It will see a three-day break this year, starting on Saturday.

This year’s Dragon Boat Festival holiday witnesses a heightened preference among travelers for two- or three-day short distance trips to nearby locales. According to data from China’s online travel agency Ctrip, domestic bookings for nearby getaways during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday have surged by 20 percent compared to last year.

A steady rise in tourism interest has been witnessed in Altay Prefecture in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, following the release of “To the Wonder,” a TV series adapted from Li Juan’s prose collection “My Altay.”

Altay, one of the pastoral areas in Xinjiang, is home to vast grasslands stretching between the Altay Mountains and the Junggar Basin.

Zhou Weihong, deputy general manager of Spring Tour travel agency, said that nowadays, travelers are increasingly inclined to visit destinations for the sake of a good meal or a popular film or TV series. Consequently, we are witnessing the rise of more newly emerging niche destinations.

The inquiries and bookings related to Altay have surged by over 200 percent compared to last year, Zhou added.