British-Pakistani passenger ‘tortured’ at Lahore airport

By Staff Report

KARACHI: A British citizen of Pakistani origin lodged a formal complaint against a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officer, who allegedly tortured a passenger at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

In response to the complaint filed by the British-Pakistani citizen with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), who arrived in Lahore from Dubai, ASI Bilal has been suspended from his duty with immediate effect.

In his complaint, the passenger recounted his arrival at the immigration counter, where the ASI asked him for an e-visa, however, due to a dead mobile phone battery, the passenger requested to verify the visa using the passport number, over which he was subjected to verbal abuse by the official.

“ASI punched me in the face and ear, resulting in blood flowing from my ear,” a British national claimed.

After a thorough investigation into the incident, the passenger urged for immediate action to be taken against the official.

Meanwhile, the DG CAA has called for an inquiry report on the incident, and if misconduct is found, necessary action will be taken against the official involved in the incident, the CAA spokesperson stated.

On the other hand, Director FIA Lahore Sarfaraz has suspended ASI Bilal of the Immigration Counter after taking notice of the incident.

Sarfraz also sought a written response to the incident from ASI, adding that the assault on any citizen will not be tolerated.

Nawaz likely to be elected PML-N president unopposed
Staff Report
Staff Report

