International Chinese Language Day celebrated at CI-UAF

FAISALABAD: The Confucius Institute (CI) at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) marked the International Chinese Language Day with a vibrant celebration showcasing various aspects of Chinese culture.

The event featured captivating performances that highlighted the richness and diversity of Chinese traditions, offering attendees a unique cultural experience.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan was the chief guest while CI Chinese Dean Dr Zhou Changming, CI Vice Chairman/Local Dean Prof Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir also spoke on the occasion.

“The CI-UAF has completed ten years and it has produced 5000 students so far in Chinese language course,” said Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan and he added that the institute has proved a hallmark in order to strengthen academia, research ties with Chinese institutions.

Dr Zhou Changming said that China-Pakistan was enjoying deepened and time-tested relations and he added, “Chinese language connecting cultures through bridge of mutual learning”.

Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir said that all possible measures were being taken to produce skilled manpower and to open up new avenues of development with bilateral ties.

During the ceremony, certificates and souvenirs were also distributed amongst the students Dean Veterinary Sciences Dr Farzana Rizvi, Dr Fahad Rasul, Dr Urfa Bin Tahir and other notables attended.