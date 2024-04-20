Bushra Bibi unable to speak since ‘being poisoned’: Lawyer

ISLAMABAD: Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, was unable to speak after being fed ‘poisonous food’ during her incarceration, her lawyer Intezar Panjutha said on Saturday.

The medical examination of former first lady was conducted today in Al-Shifa Hospital, with the majority of reports declared clear. As per reports, Bushra Bibi was diagnosed with mild gastroenteritis.

However, Imran Khan’s wife refused to give blood samples and insisted on conducting blood tests in Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

Meanwhile, the doctors conducted former first lady’s Electrocardiography (ECG), Echo, endoscopy and ultrasound – which according to sources came out ‘normal’. Moreover, sources told that Bushra Bibi wasn’t diagnosed with stomach ulcer.

Sources added that gastrointestinal inflammation in the alimentary canal is likely to be caused by diet, stress or use of medicine.

Talking to journalists, Bibi’s lawyer Intezar Panjutha confirmed the development and said that her condition was not good even today. “The doctors have suggested that she [Bushra Bibi] may have a heart disease,” he claimed.

He reiterated that Bushra Bibi’s health was fine before her arrest, adding that her uterus is also infected. “She isn’t able to speak after being fed poisonous food,” he added. Panjutha noted that her food was laced with poisonous toilet cleaner.