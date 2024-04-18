Yasir Hussain grills local publication over Iqra’s pregnancy reports

Actor Yasir Hussain slammed local publication over publishing reports of Iqra Aziz’s second pregnancy.

Yasir took to his Instagram to stamp out speculation that he and his wife Iqra Aziz are expecting their second child.

“We will have a baby when Allah wills it,” he wrote in response to news reports being published that his wife was already pregnant. “Right now, we are not expecting one. Please relax,” he penned.

Pregnancy rumours arose after the actor recently made an appearance on a morning show with Nadia Khan, where he remarked that he and his wife were considering having another baby. “We will be having a second baby soon, InshaAllah,” Yasir had said at the time.

At the time, Yasir added that he did not mind being asked what can otherwise be construed as invasive questions about his and his wife’s plans to expand their family. “I don’t mind if people ask such questions,” he had gone on record to remark in the show.