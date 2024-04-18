Kamaal R Khan accuses Imran Abbas of lying about ‘rejecting’ Indian films

Indian film critic and former actor, Kamaal R Khan, known popularly as KRK, has accused Pakistani actor Imran Abbas of lying about rejecting prominent Bollywood film offers on his YouTube channel.

“There was a time when Pakistani actors used to work in Bollywood,” said KRK. Referring to Imran, he continued, “He, too, used to come to Mumbai. He would meet Mahesh Bhatt and even worked in one of his films. Now, Imran has said in an interview that he was offered massive projects, but he left them, such as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela, Aashiqui 2, Rajkumar Hirani’s PK, etc.”

KRK continued, “Hearing this, people trolled Imran. People have said that there is no bigger bragger than him in Bollywood. You have left Govinda behind in terms of bragging, because Govinda, too, once said he was offered a Hollywood film, which he refused to do. To date, Govinda was considered the biggest bragger in Bollywood, but Imran Abbas has left him behind.”

The Pakistani actor has, on multiple occasions, spoken about the Bollywood projects on which he missed out. In a recent appearance on a local television transmission, Imran reiterated that he rejected films like Aashiqui 2, Ram-Leela, and PK, adding Heeramandi and Guzaarish to the list as well.

The dispute highlights the intricacies of cross-border partnerships in entertainment and the scrutiny actors endure when working across multiple film industries.

As Imran’s remarks stir ongoing discussions, the full impact on how Pakistani actors are viewed in Bollywood is yet to unfold.