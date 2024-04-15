NATIONAL

CM Bugti reviews Balochistan’s law and order situation

By Staff Report

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Sunday chaired a high level on law and order situation of the province held at CM Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, ACS Jome Zahid Saleem and other senior civil and military officers.
Law and order situation of province in the aftermath of Noshki terrorism was reviewed in the meeting.

Commissioner and DIG Rukhshan Division gave a briefing in the meeting regarding the Noshki tragedy wherein the meeting strongly condemned the incident.
Death anniversary of ZAB in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti on Sunday reached Garhi Khuda Bakhsh to attend the 45th death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

During the visit, the Balochistan’s CM was accompanied by Members of Provincial Assembly Mir Zahoor Ahmed Balidi, Haji Ali Madad Jatak, Obaidullah Gurgej, Information Secretary of PPP Balochistan Sardar Sarbaland Khan Jogizai and other leaders.

Chief Minister Safaraz Bugti will attend and address the anniversary ceremony of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

