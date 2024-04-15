Certain politicians jeopardising nation for personal gain: Bilawal

Saying ‘certain elements’ aiming to orchestrate a repeat of PNA Part 2 scenario

Labels judicial reforms unresolved component of the charter of democracy

LARKANA: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday underscored judicial reforms, labelling them as the unresolved component of the charter of democracy (CoD), reiterating his party’s commitment to engage with stakeholders, including civil society, in comprehensive consultations on this matter.

Bilawal made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Larkana on Sunday in connection with the 45th death anniversary of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He affirmed that the PPP steadfastly upholds the ideology and principles set forth by its founding chairman. Highlighting the party’s contemporary achievements, he noted its governance with chief ministers in two provinces and the chairmanship of the Senate. Additionally, he celebrated President Asif Ali Zardari’s historic re-election to the presidency, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s political landscape.

Bilawal said that after 12 years, the Supreme Court, in response to the presidential reference initiated by President Asif Ali Zardari, acknowledged the injustice inflicted upon Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, underscoring that he was denied the basic right to a fair trial. He hailed this court verdict as a triumph for the supporters of the PPP and all proponents of democracy across the nation.

The PPP chairman emphasised that the people of Pakistan hold high expectations from President Zardari. During his previous tenure, he delivered political reconciliation and fostered economic stability in the country. “Despite these achievements, there were persistent forces that opposed democracy and engaged in conspiracies. Today, similar threats persist, with certain politicians aiming to orchestrate a repeat of the PNA Part 2 scenario,” he pointed out.

He underscored that certain politicians are driven by personal ego and are willing to jeopardise the nation for their own gain. Emphasising the importance of responsible political conduct, he urged politicians to confine their activities within the bounds of their mandate. He criticised the prevalence of disruptive tactics such as sit-ins, highlighting the need for constructive engagement and dialogue in the political arena.

Bilawal reflected on the achievements of Zardari’s previous tenure, noting that 90 per cent of the charter of democracy was successfully implemented. However, he highlighted the crucial remaining 10 per cent: the agenda of judicial reforms. Expressing a commitment to expedite these reforms, he stressed the importance of ensuring timely justice for all citizens, referencing the prolonged wait endured by the leader of the people.

On the occasion, Zardari stressed the importance of serving the people as the primary goal after holding power. He questioned the necessity of internal strife and urged unity, emphasising that collective efforts are essential for effective governance and meaningful progress.

President Zardari affirmed that his presidency stands on the foundation of the people’s support, vowing to advance guided by their strength. He underscored the necessity of cautious political manoeuvring, stressing that every action must be meticulously considered to safeguard the nation and its citizens from harm.

He also advocated for collective planning and nation-building as the means to propel Pakistan forward.