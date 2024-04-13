NATIONAL

Posters urge Jammu people to foil Hindutva’s nefarious agenda of snatching their rights

By Staff Report
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) activists shout pro-freedom slogans during a protest in Srinagar on February 11, 2010. A security lockdown and a general strike has crippled life in Indian-administered Kashmir as residents marked the anniversary of the execution of a prominent Muslim separatist. The day long strike was sponsored by the pro-independence Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) in memory of founder Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, who was hanged in a New Delhi jail on February 11, 1984, for the murder of an intelligence officer. Bhat's family and supporters say the charges were trumped up. Bhat's family and supporters say the charges were trumped up.JKLF had urged the residents of the Muslim-majority state to hold pro-independence demonstrations to commemorate the leader and press New Delhi to return Bhat's remains.Bhat was buried at New Delhi's Tihar jail. AFP PHOTO/Tauseef MUSTAFA (Photo credit should read TAUSEEF MUSTAFA/AFP via Getty Images)

JAMMU: Posters carrying an appeal to the people of Jammu region in occupied Jammu and Kashmir have emerged at various places in the territory, urging them to wake up and foil BJP-RSS’ evil agenda of usurping their rights.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters pasted by Jammu Dogra Liberation Front have appeared at different places in Jammu region and on social media platforms as a form of protest against India’s brutal and anti-Jammu policies.

The posters read, “Since August 2019, the BJP/RSS has stripped away our rights. We vehemently oppose all BJP/RSS agendas. Our rights, land, and identity are being illegally seized”.

The  posters further said the RSS/BJP’s policies in Jammu are seeking to expel the Jammuites from their land and settling outsiders using so-called domicile certificates, thereby altering the demographic composition of the territory with the assistance of Indian armed forces and police.

The posters said, “Outsiders are being settled in Jammu and are dominating government services”, adding that the BJP/RSS government is depriving the people of Jammu of their resources. The poster said, “We demand the reinstatement of our  state subject and Articles 370/35A”.

The posters urged people to stand firm for their rights and speak against the anti-Jammu agendas of the BJP/RSS.

