US vows to strengthen security partnership with Pakistan

The United States has said that it prioritises security-related cooperation with Pakistan and will continue to work to further expand bilateral relations in this regard.

Addressing a media briefing in Washington, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said: “We will continue to work to expand the security partnership between the US and Pakistan […] It’s been a priority for us and will continue to be so.”

His remarks came to a question regarding US support for Pakistan in tackling its security concerns arising from neighbouring countries and combating the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Washington’s reassurance comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his response to US President Joe Biden’s letter, underscored Pakistan’s desire to work with the US for the achievement of shared goals of global peace and stability as well as regional progress and prosperity.

The premier had also said that both countries have been working together on various significant initiatives in energy, climate change, agriculture, health and education sectors.

Earlier, President Biden had addressed a letter to PM Shehbaz in which he extended felicitation to the new government. He further emphasised upon the “enduring partnership” between the US and Pakistan.

In the first diplomatic correspondence between the US and the new government in Pakistan, Biden had vowed that Washington would “continue to stand with Pakistan” in tackling the “most pressing global and regional challenges”.

Furthermore, the US president stressed Washington’s commitment to continue working with Pakistan to protect human rights and promote progress. Together, we will continue to forge a strong partnership between our nations, and a close bond between our people, he had added.

Responding to a query regarding media reports suggesting that Afghanistan has received more than $2.9 billion via the United Nations and whether this was being done with Washington’s approval, the official replied in the negative.

“Not at all. So let me make clear that we require all of our partners to have safeguards in place to ensure that assistance reaches those who need it,” he said while addressing the prospects of aid reaching the Afghan Taliban-led interim regime in the war-torn country.

“We also require robust monitoring and reporting from partner organisations implementing assistance programmes […] We will continue to monitor all of our assistance programs and seek to mitigate the risk that US assistance could indirectly benefit the Taliban or could be diverted to unintended recipients,” he noted.

When asked about Indian media reports suggesting that New Delhi has found its intelligence officials to be involved in plotting the assassination of Sikh leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the US and that the report has been shared with Washington, Miller refused to comment on “media reports.

However, the spokesperson underscored that US has told India that it wants a full investigation continue to look forward to the results of that investigation in the matter.