Pakistanis can visit 8 countries without visa

In a notable update for Pakistani passport holders, a recent report from the Passport Index has identified eight countries where Pakistanis can travel without the need for a visa. While Pakistani passport holders generally require a visa for 151 countries, they can secure visas on arrival in 36 nations, and some countries offer an electronic visa facility.

The eight countries allowing visa-free travel for Pakistani passport holders include Barbados, a picturesque Caribbean island, where a visa-free stay of up to 90 days is possible. Dominica, another Caribbean island nation, extends a visa-free stay of up to 180 days, offering an extended and hassle-free experience for Pakistani travelers.

For those seeking exploration in West Africa, Gambia provides a visa-free stay of up to 90 days. The serene Caribbean island of Haiti also opens its doors with a visa-free stay of up to 90 days for Pakistani visitors.

In the Pacific Ocean, Micronesia, an island country, allows a visa-free stay of up to 30 days, offering a unique destination for those with a Pakistani passport. Meanwhile, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, nestled in the Caribbean Sea, welcomes Pakistani travelers with a visa-free stay of up to 90 days.

Caribbean charm continues with Trinidad and Tobago, where a visa-free stay is possible, although no specific period of stay has been stipulated. Lastly, Vanuatu, an island nation near Australia, permits a visa-free stay of up to 30 days, providing an attractive option for Pakistani passport holders.

This newfound accessibility to diverse and picturesque destinations marks a positive development, offering Pakistani travelers more options for international exploration without the visa-related hurdles often faced.