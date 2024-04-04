PPP marks 45th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

The 45th death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is being observed today.

On April 4, 1979, Bhutto was hanged at Central Jail in Rawalpindi after General Ziaul Haq upheld the death sentence on murder charges. He was reportedly tortured in, leading to vomiting and severe chest pain. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Sindh.

Zulfikar Bhutto, who gave the first unanimous constitution to Pakistan, was born in Larkana, Sindh, on January 5, 1928.

He received his higher education from the University of Southern California and Oxford and took up law as a profession but later joined politics. He became a member of Sikandar Mirza’s cabinet and the foreign minister under General Ayub Khan.

He parted ways with General Ayub and founded the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in 1967. He gained popularity among the masses in a short span of time and gained confidence of the people. He raised slogan of roti, kapra aur makan (bread, cloth, house) and swept the 1970 general elections in West Pakistan, as it was known then.

He gave first unanimous constitution to Pakistan in 1973, enacted land reforms and labour laws, implemented a series of reforms in the industrial sector, started nuclear programme, and set up Pakistan Steel Mills with the assistance of erstwhile Soviet Union.

However, his policy of nationalisation industries drew widespread criticism.

Recently, Bhutto was declared innocent by the Supreme Court on a presidential reference.