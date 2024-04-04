NATIONAL

PPP marks 45th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

By Staff Report

The 45th death anniversary of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto is being observed today.

On April 4, 1979, Bhutto was hanged at Central Jail in Rawalpindi after General Ziaul Haq upheld the death sentence on murder charges. He was reportedly tortured in, leading to vomiting and severe chest pain. He was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh in Sindh.

Zulfikar Bhutto, who gave the first unanimous constitution to Pakistan, was born in Larkana, Sindh, on January 5, 1928.

He received his higher education from the University of Southern California and Oxford and took up law as a profession but later joined politics. He became a member of Sikandar Mirza’s cabinet and the foreign minister under General Ayub Khan.

He parted ways with General Ayub and founded the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in 1967. He gained popularity among the masses in a short span of time and gained confidence of the people. He raised slogan of roti, kapra aur makan (bread, cloth, house) and swept the 1970 general elections in West Pakistan, as it was known then.

He gave first unanimous constitution to Pakistan in 1973, enacted land reforms and labour laws, implemented a series of reforms in the industrial sector, started nuclear programme, and set up Pakistan Steel Mills with the assistance of erstwhile Soviet Union.

However, his policy of nationalisation industries drew widespread criticism.

Recently, Bhutto was declared innocent by the Supreme Court on a presidential reference.

Previous article
Sahiwal market blaze destroys 40 shops
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Day after IHC, SC-LHC judges also receive letters laced with ‘toxic...

Police officer informs court stamp on letters 'appears' to be of Rawalpindi GPO DIG says an employee of courier company detained in connection...

IHC CJ summons interior secretary on April 17 in X blockade case

Punjab cabinet greenlights special courts for speedy trial of rape, child abuse cases

KP bans uplift worth Rs5.5b approved during Mahmood Khan’s tenure

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.