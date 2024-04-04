Sahiwal market blaze destroys 40 shops

SAHIWAL: Forty shops were engulfed in fire which erupted after a short circuit in Sahiwal’s local market.

As per the details, the fire broke out in a shop and it engulfed surrounding shops immediately, reducing goods worth hundreds of thousands of rupees to ashes.

The fire incident took place near Darbar Muhammad Panah in Kamir area.

Having being informed, firefighters rushed to the site. To see the intensity of the fire, they called more firefighters with vehicles. The rescue crew put out the fire after hectic efforts of several hours.

The affected shopkeepers have demanded the authorities concerned to immediately estimate the loss in the blaze and help them with financial compensation.