FEATURED

Crackdown: Eight NADRA officials suspended following data theft scandal

By News Desk

Eight officials from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have reportedly been suspended following a data theft investigation. This action was taken based on the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) recommendation in the data theft case from last year.

The JIT report was released earlier this week.

Details reveal that disciplinary measures have been taken against more than a dozen NADRA officers, with eight being suspended and formally charged. The identities of these individuals remain undisclosed due to ongoing legal processes and concerns over data privacy.

The JIT earlier provided a report to the interior ministry outlining how the data of 2.7 million Pakistanis was illicitly accessed and stolen between 2019 and 2023 through NADRA offices in Multan, Peshawar, and Karachi.

Read full story of data leak here

Previous article
New Parents: Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui welcome baby girl
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fazal announces boycott of by-polls, countrywide rallies

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced boycott of the by-elections scheduled to be held on April 21. In a video...

PTI demands larger bench to probe into ‘brazen meddling’ in judicial affairs

Most of cypher copies returned to MoFA after FIA booked Imran, Qureshi: Court record

‘Six IHC judges letter’: SC full court deliberates alleged ‘interference’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.