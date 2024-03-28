Crackdown: Eight NADRA officials suspended following data theft scandal

Eight officials from the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have reportedly been suspended following a data theft investigation. This action was taken based on the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) recommendation in the data theft case from last year.

The JIT report was released earlier this week.

Details reveal that disciplinary measures have been taken against more than a dozen NADRA officers, with eight being suspended and formally charged. The identities of these individuals remain undisclosed due to ongoing legal processes and concerns over data privacy.

The JIT earlier provided a report to the interior ministry outlining how the data of 2.7 million Pakistanis was illicitly accessed and stolen between 2019 and 2023 through NADRA offices in Multan, Peshawar, and Karachi.

