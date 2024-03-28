Entertainment

New Parents: Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui welcome baby girl

By Web Desk

Pakistani actors Zara Noor Abbas and Asad Siddiqui have entered the new phase of life, announcing the arrival of their first child on Wednesday.

Zara took to Instagram to break the news to her followers, posting an animated announcement card.

“Alhamdulillah, we are overjoyed to declare ourselves as Amma and Abba to the world’s most beautiful baby girl, Noor-e-Jahan Siddiqui, as we revel in our joy for her.”

Asad also shared the joyful news on his social media, inviting prayers and good wishes from their admirers and supporters.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zara Noor Abbas Siddiqui (@zaranoorabbas.official)

Zara Noor Abbas, known for her work in Pakistani dramas and films, revealed her pregnancy in November of the previous year, coming after a period of depression due to a heartbreaking stillbirth experience.

The ‘Parey Hut Love’ actress hinted at expecting a baby with a caption stating “Round 2 – Inshallah,” accompanied by emojis symbolizing protection, a baby, and a family trio.

Zara and Asad, both having experienced marriage previously, tied the knot in 2017.

Previous article
Epaper_24-03-28 LHR
Next article
Crackdown: Eight NADRA officials suspended following data theft scandal
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Fazal announces boycott of by-polls, countrywide rallies

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday announced boycott of the by-elections scheduled to be held on April 21. In a video...

PTI demands larger bench to probe into ‘brazen meddling’ in judicial affairs

Most of cypher copies returned to MoFA after FIA booked Imran, Qureshi: Court record

‘Six IHC judges letter’: SC full court deliberates alleged ‘interference’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.