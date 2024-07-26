Entertainment

Royal family breaks silence after Prince Harry’s latest interview

By Agencies

Royal family has shared its first social media post after Prince Harry claimed that his battle against tabloids worsened rift with family.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles, the palace shared photos of Princess Anne and said, “Ahead of the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, The Princess Royal has joined a reception with Team GB at the British Embassy in Paris.”

It further said, “During the reception, Olympic gold medalists Helen and Tom Daley were announced as Team GB’s flag bearers for the opening ceremony.”

This is royal family’s first post on social media after in an interview, King Charles younger son Prince Harry, who has been embroiled in legal battles against British tabloids, said his “mission” against them partly caused his rift with the royal family.

Harry has had been at odds with his family, particularly his brother Prince William and their father King Charles since he and Meghan Markle left the UK.

Harry also said he regretted that the rest of the British royal family was not by his side. “It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family,” he added.

“I believe that from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good,” Harry said and added “For me, the mission continues”.

