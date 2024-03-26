NATIONAL

Chemistry working models, posters draw kudos from VC

By Staff Report

GUJRAT: The Department of Chemistry organized the opening ceremony for their scientific working models and poster presentation event at Hafiz Hayat Campus on Tuesday.

The event was hosted by JBHCS. Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar presided over the ceremony. He showed a keen interest in the scientific models and posters and lauded the efforts of the organizers as a “remarkable display of collaboration and enthusiasm”.

Senior academics from various departments, including Dr Umer Rashid, chairperson of the Department of Biochemistry & Biotechnology, and Dr Abdul Majid, chairperson of the Department of Physics, were present on the occasion. Representatives from several societies, including the Hayatian Quiz Society, Scibiz Society and Zoology Departmental Society also attended the ceremony.

“The showcased projects and posters have, in a manner of speaking, brought the Chemistry department’s commitment to fostering a spirit of scientific inquiry and innovation into the limelight,” the vice chancellor said.

