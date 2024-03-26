Anomalies persist in appointment of DG PSQCA, MoST under fire

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) persists in its efforts to appoint a Director General for the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), amidst accusations of procedural irregularities and attempts to mislead the judiciary and other government bodies.

The saga began with MoST’s failure to appoint a suitable candidate for the position, resulting in multiple summaries being returned by the cabinet and establishment division due to technical and legal hurdles.

Undeterred, the ministry is reportedly submitting yet another summary to the cabinet, sidestepping unresolved anomalies in the selection process.

Anomalies in the selection process have come under scrutiny, particularly regarding the violation of the Management Position Scales Policy 2020.

The Islamabad High Court has now intervened in response to a writ petition filed in 2021, issuing orders against the proceedings of March 21, 2024. The court demanded explanations from key government officials regarding the failure to appoint a DG in accordance with statutory requirements.

Despite assertions by MoST, it has come to light that the previous summary submitted for consideration did not adhere to legal standards. A complaint lodged with the Establishment Division highlighted violations of the Management Position Scales Policy, including the failure to interview the required number of candidates and conducting interviews in the absence of the Federal Minister for Science and Technology.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised regarding the qualifications and experience of the recommended candidates, with allegations of favoritism and nepotism influencing the selection process. It appears that certain individuals within MoST are advocating for the appointment of their preferred candidate, disregarding established policies and misleading other government bodies, including the Islamabad High Court and the Cabinet Division.

The persistence of anomalies and irregularities in the appointment process reflects poorly on the Ministry of Science and Technology, raising questions about transparency, accountability, and adherence to legal frameworks. As the saga continues, the integrity of the selection process for key government positions remains under scrutiny, underscoring the urgent need for reform and oversight to prevent further misconduct.