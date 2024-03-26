NATIONAL

Anomalies persist in appointment of DG PSQCA, MoST under fire

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) persists in its efforts to appoint a Director General for the Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), amidst accusations of procedural irregularities and attempts to mislead the judiciary and other government bodies.

The saga began with MoST’s failure to appoint a suitable candidate for the position, resulting in multiple summaries being returned by the cabinet and establishment division due to technical and legal hurdles.

Undeterred, the ministry is reportedly submitting yet another summary to the cabinet, sidestepping unresolved anomalies in the selection process.

Anomalies in the selection process have come under scrutiny, particularly regarding the violation of the Management Position Scales Policy 2020.

The Islamabad High Court has now intervened in response to a writ petition filed in 2021, issuing orders against the proceedings of March 21, 2024. The court demanded explanations from key government officials regarding the failure to appoint a DG in accordance with statutory requirements.

Despite assertions by MoST, it has come to light that the previous summary submitted for consideration did not adhere to legal standards. A complaint lodged with the Establishment Division highlighted violations of the Management Position Scales Policy, including the failure to interview the required number of candidates and conducting interviews in the absence of the Federal Minister for Science and Technology.

Furthermore, concerns have been raised regarding the qualifications and experience of the recommended candidates, with allegations of favoritism and nepotism influencing the selection process. It appears that certain individuals within MoST are advocating for the appointment of their preferred candidate, disregarding established policies and misleading other government bodies, including the Islamabad High Court and the Cabinet Division.

The persistence of anomalies and irregularities in the appointment process reflects poorly on the Ministry of Science and Technology, raising questions about transparency, accountability, and adherence to legal frameworks. As the saga continues, the integrity of the selection process for key government positions remains under scrutiny, underscoring the urgent need for reform and oversight to prevent further misconduct.

Previous article
Chemistry working models, posters draw kudos from VC
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Katcha dacoits kidnap brother, sister in Kandhkot for ransom

KASHMORE: Despite police operations against dacoits of the katcha area in Sindh, there seems to be no end in sight to the terror unleashed...

Govt ‘mapping’ Afghans ahead of eviction push after Eid

China-Pakistan youth celebrate National Day by extending support to locals

PLA’s participation in Pak Day parade reflects unique bonds of friendship

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.