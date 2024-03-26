CM Bugti launches cleanliness drive in Quetta

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti launched the cleanliness drive in Quetta to dispose and collect garbage through heavy machinery provided by PDMA to the Quetta Metropolitan Corporation (QMC).

Speaking on the occasion, he said the corporation would collect waste through heavy machinery as the city produced around 1.5 million tons of garbage annually.

Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti said this waste could have been a precursor to a major disaster as there are most areas of Quetta where garbage has never been collected.

He said that the Commissioner Quetta was assigned additional charge of administrator Quetta and gave him a target.

The chief minister said that modern heavy machinery has been provided to QMC to make the provincial capital a clean city. He ordered that salaries would be issued to the working employees of Metropolitan Corporation. The employees were protesting on failure to perform duties but not for salaries, he said and adding employees should perform their duty and we will resolve the problem of salaries.

He directed the citizens to support the cleaning campaign launched in Quetta. Sarfraz Bugti said he will visit remote areas of Balochistan to meet the people and resolve their problems.

He said emergency has been imposed in the Health and Education Department to ensure basic facilities to the masses at their door step.

Sarfraz Bugti said the number of government teachers was more than Punjab, but the huge recruitment was not resulting in high outcomes.

He said efforts are being made that candidates elect unopposed in Senate elections and all political parties in the province have been taken on board.