Deal on a slippery slope

Has there been a deal? Is Ali Amin Gandapur on a slippery slope that ends with deserting the PTI? After all, his previous two predecessors, Pervez Khattak and Mahmood Khan, both left the PTI. The real cause of suspicion is the fact that he attended another meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Mian Shehbaz came out with his ears intact.

Yes, Ali Amin refrained from physically attacking him, giving rise to the suspicion that he is going easy on Shehbaz. Now why would he do a thing like that? Does his mildness have anything to do with the warrants that have just gone out for his arrest in connection with the May 9 incidents? He has said that he intends to be defended by the KP police if the Punjab police tries to arrest him, but maybe there’s a gentleman’s agreement that he won’t be arrested so long as he doesn’t physically damage Mian Shehbaz.

Maryam Nawaz was also at the meeting but wasn’t there to provide her uncle security, but as Punjab CM. If Sher Afzal Marwat is to be believed, she was a bigger danger to Ali Amin than he imagined.

Sher Afzal Marwat is most memorable as the guy who punched PML(N) Senator Afnanullah Khan on live television, because Afnanullah had committed lèse majesté against Sher Afzal’s leader, Imran Khan. Sher Afzal was given the PTI ticket (But there was no ticket, so let’s say pat on the back), and is now an MNA, an independent who has joined the Sunni Ittehad Council. Now Sher Afzal says Maryam had arranged a contract killer to kill him, for $1000.

Someone should tell him thriller film scripts have been reserved for the party chief, and such attempts by people like him, are not necessarily approved. If true, though, he might be more exercised by the low value being placed on him. If Maryam is willinging to spring $1000 for him, what price Ali Amin?

Look, being a CM doesn’t mean what it used to. After all, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal., of the Aam Admi Party, has been arrested, because of charges of being involved in a liquor scam. One harks back to that brilliant mind and the nation’s foremost intellectual, Usman Buzdar, who paid a visit to NAB in connection with the grant of a liquor licence.

I would like to see them try to arrest Ali Amin though. Even without the KP police, he would probably resist with his fists. That’s the impression he gives.

A little late, one must admit, but then the Supreme Court is also acting a little late. There was finally a decision of the Bhutto case review, in which the Supreme Court decided that, Surppise! Surprise! Bhutto didn’t get a fair trial, that due process was not followed. Someone claimed that Bhutto sent a message of thanks from the Hereafter.

In the same way, the Supreme Judicial Council has ruled that Mr Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was wrongfully removed from the Islamabad High Court, because he was not given the chance of cross-examining the witnesses against him. Mr Justice Siddiqui has passed retirement age, so he can’t be reinstated, but he gets all arrears of pay and pension, so he should get a nice tidy sum, for which he can thank the SJC in befitting terms.