After Imad Wasim, Muhammad Amir also takes back retirement for chance to play T20 WC

By News Desk

Pakistan’s ace fast bowler Mohammad Amir has announced his decision to reverse his retirement from T20 International cricket.

The seasoned pacer expressed his eagerness to represent his country once again in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024, slated to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amir conveyed his unwavering desire to don the green jersey and contribute to Pakistan’s cricketing endeavors. He articulated, “I still dream to play for Pakistan! Life brings us to points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions.”

Acknowledging the twists and turns that life often presents, Amir reflected on the necessity to reconsider one’s choices.

He revealed that constructive discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had played a pivotal role in his decision-making process. “There has been a few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan,” Amir stated.

Amir further emphasised the importance of familial support and the encouragement of well-wishers in arriving at this momentous decision.

With the fervent desire to prioritize his country over personal inclinations, he expressed his readiness to be considered for the upcoming T20 World Cup, reaffirming his commitment to serving Pakistan on the cricketing stage.

“Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be, my greatest aspirations,” he affirmed, underscoring his unwavering loyalty to the nation’s cricketing cause.

Amir retired from international cricket on December 17, 2020. “I am bidding farewell to cricket for now because I’m being mentally tortured. I’ve borne lots of torture from 2010 to 2015, for which I served my time,” he stated.

