HEC concerned over VC’s ‘influence’ on delaying appointment of new head at Baltistan University

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has raised serious concerns about the reluctance of the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Baltistan University, Skardu, to vacate his position even after the completion of his term around three years ago, utilizing various tactics and unlawful means.

The commission has highlighted the influence of the VC and the Registrar in extending their terms, causing a stalemate in the university’s governance.

In a recent development, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) issued a detailed statement regarding the replacement of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan, the Vice Chancellor (VC) of the University of Baltistan. The commission’s letter to the university, responding to legal opinions sought by the institution, explicitly outlined concerns over the VC’s maneuvers to obstruct the appointment of a new and regular VC, despite nearing the end of his three-year extension, which follows his initial three-year term.

Although insiders revealed that the Senate of the university requested Dr. Naeem to step down in December 2023, paving the way for the appointment of a new VC, he continues to hold the position unlawfully. Allegedly, the Registrar of the university is also supporting this delay tactic by seeking legal opinions for the new VC appointment from both the Election Commission of Pakistan and now from HEC, despite both commissions deeming such actions unnecessary.

The Coordination Division of HEC released a memorandum stressing the importance of an impartial approach in resolving the matter. The memorandum, dated December 13, 2023, responded to the University of Baltistan’s inquiry concerning legal opinions on replacing Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem Khan. HEC emphasized adherence to legal protocols and transparency in university governance.

HEC scrutinized a dissenting note by Hon’ble Member of the UOBS Senate, Raja Shahbaz Khan, referencing a Supreme Appellate Court GB order dated November 30, 2023, which suspended an earlier directive from the GB Chief Court regarding the appointment of a regular VC. However, HEC criticized the dissenting note for allegedly obscuring the interim arrangement during the unavailability of a regular VC.

Furthermore, HEC questioned the reliability of legal advice from the Registrar’s office at the University of Baltistan, highlighting a potential conflict of interest as the Acting VC of the university reportedly challenged the appointment of a Regular VC. HEC emphasized the absence of an established right for an individual to hold an acting charge or interim arrangement.

The memorandum concluded by urging the University of Baltistan’s management to address the matter in line with Senate decisions, emphasizing impartiality and adherence to legal guidelines.

Hzaib Abbasi, Director (Coordination) at HEC, signed the memorandum, addressed to the Registrar of the University of Baltistan. Copies were sent to various stakeholders, including the Chairperson Senate, University of Baltistan, the Secretary of the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, and members of the Senate, University of Baltistan, among others.

According to sources, during a Senate meeting attended by Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar, it was decided to terminate any extension given to Dr. Naeem and immediately commence the appointment of a new VC. The next Senate meeting was scheduled for December 13, 2023, to finalize appointing an acting VC from the senior faculty while initiating the new VC appointment process.

However, sources indicate that Dr. Naeem and the university’s Registrar are employing tactics to deliberately delay the process by not convening the next Senate meeting.

Earlier, in November 2023, this scribe reported that the University of Baltistan found itself entangled in controversy over the extended tenure of Vice Chancellor Dr. Naeem Khan. The situation escalated when Senate members opposing the extension faced suspension, raising integrity concerns.

An uproar was also witnessed continued during a Senate meeting last year when two vocal members were suspended by Chairperson of Senate Batool Qureshi for challenging Dr. Naeem Khan’s extended term. Despite objections, discussions against the VC were halted abruptly.

The controversy arose from Dr. Naeem’s tenure extension beyond his original term completion in May 2021. Despite opposition and legal battles, he continued to occupy the position, influencing the recruitment process.

Senate members reiterated concerns over the illegal tenure extension and Dr. Naeem’s interventions in the appointment of a new VC. Efforts to reach Chairperson Batool Qureshi for comment proved futile amidst allegations of illegal actions and pressure tactics within the university.

Amidst this turmoil, HEC clarified that there’s no formal procedure for removing a Senate member without specific clauses in the university’s statutes. However, recent actions suggest a crackdown on dissenting voices within the institution. The power struggle between the VC and the Registrar threatens the university’s stability.