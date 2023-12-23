SHC restrains utility companies from providing services to unauthorized buildings

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has restrained utility companies from providing utility services connections to illegal and unauthorized buildings and constructions in the metropolis.

The court said that gas, power and water connections should not be provided to any premises in the Karachi city unless the approved completion of the building plan was produced in original by the applicant.

The SHC during a petition regarding utility connections to illegal constructions lashed out that where were the CEOs of K-Electric, Sui Gas and Water Corporation.

The lawyer of K-Electric said that CEO Monas Alvi has left for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. He said that during temporary connection was provided to houses at time of connection which prevails for one year.

The legal representative of the power company further stated that we the teams of K-Electric takes action but were attacked in areas like Lyari but services would not be provided to any building without approval of building plan.

CEO Water Corporation, Salahuddin Ahmed beg pardon from SHC and said that no connection of unauthorized building would be provided in future.

Lawyer SBCA was of the view that case of collapsing of nine-storey building in Agra Taj Colony has been registering.

Justice Nadeem Akhtar directing the CEOs of Sui Gas, Water Corporation to submitted writing statement said that building constructed without approved plan should not be provided services onwards.

Giving six weeks respite to SBCA in Agra Taj Colony building collapse adjourned the hearing till first week of February besides directing complete implementation on court directives.