PTI loses one more seat in AJK Assembly

By Staff Report

MUZAFFARABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost one more seat in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Tuesday, after the Election Tribunal declared the election in LA 35 Jammu 2 null and void due to rigging.

The tribunal’s judgment was issued on an application filed by Muslim League (N) candidate Chaudhry Ismail, who had alleged irregularities in the polling process.

The tribunal found that the rigging allegations were substantiated and ordered the Election Commission to take action against the officials involved.

The tribunal also ordered the Election Commission to re-conduct the election in LA 35 Jammu 2.

The PTI had won 26 seats in the 2021 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections, but its tally has now come down to 25. The Muslim League (N) has gained one seat, bringing its total to 7.

The loss of another seat in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is a major blow to the PTI, which is already facing a number of challenges at the national level.

