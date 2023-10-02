Loans for solar energy

Electricity is a basic necessity, but many poor families in Pakistan cannot afford it anymore. The electricity crisis has worsened in recent months due to the government’s failure to provide reliable and affordable power. Many people have turned to alternative sources, such as solar systems, but they are also costly and scarce.

The government can help the poor by taking the several measures. It should offer loans to help people arrange solar panels or other renewable energy systems. This would allow them to generate their own electricity and save money. The government can partner with banks or microfinance institutions to provide low-interest loans in this regard.

- Advertisement -

Community-owned solar farms may also be considered as they can provide electricity to poor families at a discounted rate. This would create a collective and sustainable source of energy for the poor, and also generate income for the community.

BILAL JAMAL SIDDIQUI

KARACHI