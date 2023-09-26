Govt implements strategic approach of 4RF in flood-affected areas

PESHAWAR: The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives has been making concerted efforts to implement the Resilient Recovery, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation Framework (4RF) in regions impacted by the 2022 flood.

This strategic approach was initiated following the catastrophic flood to aid in the recovery of both the affected populace and the environment.

Zafar Ali Shah, Secretary of Planning, said that prior to the floods, the nation’s economy was on a precarious edge. These floods disproportionately affected the poorest households in the most impoverished districts, compounding the struggles of regions with already low human development indicators.

Shah emphasised the government’s commitment to establishing strategic recovery goals, bolstering governance, and enhancing the capacity to rebuild the lives and livelihoods of those affected, especially in the most vulnerable regions, including those directly impacted by the flood.

Furthermore, Shah highlighted the importance of international cooperation, citing multilateral and bilateral agreements that have given Pakistan an opportunity for recovery. The approval of a $200 million financing package by the World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors is a major step towards addressing the aftermath of the floods and promoting climate resilience in Pakistan.

This funding will be channeled into strengthening the state’s ability to provide essential services and develop climate-resilient rural infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including investments for post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Shah also underscored the government’s commitment to the welfare of the most impoverished districts, emphasizing the goal of promoting inclusive growth and equitable development through targeted investments in infrastructure and human capital development. Additionally, he announced the creation of a dedicated recovery and reconstruction cell within the Ministry of Planning, highlighting the government’s forward-looking disaster planning efforts.

Dr. Ghulam Rasool, former Director-General of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), drew attention to the shifting weather patterns and the escalating impact of climate change in the country. These changes include variations in precipitation and temperatures, an increase in the frequency and severity of tropical storms, glacial melt, glacial lake outburst flooding, rising sea levels, loss of biodiversity, and droughts.

Dr. Rasool stressed the imperative need for collaboration among government agencies, non-governmental organizations, international partners, and local communities to successfully implement the 4RF framework. He emphasized the importance of engaging stakeholders at all levels, from immediate relief efforts to long-term resilience-building endeavors.

The 4RF serves as the government’s strategic policy and prioritization framework, guiding the recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts across the nation. This approach adheres to internationally recognized principles and methods for planning and executing recovery initiatives, encompassing short-term, medium-term, and long-term phases spanning various time frames, with a clear focus on addressing the unique challenges posed by the 2022 flood and building resilience for the future.