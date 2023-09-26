Afghan transporters cry foul at ‘extortion’ of money by Pakistani officials

ATOA president claims checkpoints set up in different KP districts for blatantly collecting money on pretext of ‘checking’

PESHAWAR: Afghan transporters, operating between Pakistan to Afghanistan have lodged a formal complaint with Afghan Embassy, citing widespread illegal collections by various authorities, including the police and customs officials, in Pakistan from vehicle transporting goods under Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).

The President of Afghan Transport Owners Association (ATOA), Mohammad Noor Ahmadzai, alleged that Pakistani authorities have been allegedly extorting exorbitant sums of money from Afghan transporters through various unlawful means. He claimed, “They are collecting from Rs1000 to Rs10,000 per vehicle illegally.” Ahmadzai further claimed that numerous checkpoints have been established across different districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where officials are blatantly collecting money from vehicles under the pretext of “checking.” These unauthorised collections are adding considerably to the financial burden on Afghan transporters, he said.

Furthermore, he explained that in Peshawar, Nowshehra, Swabi, Mardan, Hangu, and Parachinar, traffic police officers have been pressuring Afghan transporters to meet specific daily quotas of extortion money.

He expressed frustration over the lack of action against these illegal practices despite repeated complaints to both Pakistani authorities and the Afghan Embassy. He revealed that Afghan transporters are forced to cover these expenses themselves, as there are no funds allocated by Pakistani or Afghan transport departments.

In the context of Afghan transport, the situation is particularly problematic. According to Mashal Khan, an Afghan driver, there are is no provision for getting money from trade vehicles, However, from Attock to Torkham, each truck is subject to unlawful extortions ranging from Rs1000 to 40,000 rupees, with no official receipts provided. He added that this unauthorised collection not only affects the Afghan transport sector but also hinders trade between the two countries. At present, thousands of trailers and trucks facilitate trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

As Afghan transporters face mounting financial pressures and an unjust system, there is an urgent need for both Pakistani and Afghan authorities to address these issues. Immediate actions should be taken to eliminate these illegal extortions and ensure a fair and transparent system that benefits both nations and their transport sectors.

According to Afghan transporters, while, on one hand, Pakistani authorities collect thousands of rupees from them through police, customs, and revenue officers, on the other hand, Afghan transport owner associations charge Afghan-bound cargo trucks from Pakistan to Afghanistan a daily fee of 12,000 rupees per truck through a card system, which is seen as unfair by transporters. An Afghan transporter, who identifies himself as the president of the Afghan Transport Owner Association, collects 12,000 rupees from every truck traveling from Peshawar to Torkham, using a card system. The card not only identifies him as the president but also displays his picture, along with the assurance that no one, whether it be the police, other government agencies, or even other trucks, will interfere. Interestingly, this organization is not registered with any Pakistani government department or authority.

At present, under Pak-Afghan trade and transit, around three thousand trailers and four thousand Mazdas transport various goods to Afghanistan, with daily routes ranging from three hundred to three hundred fifty vehicles. During the NATO era, there used to be a daily crossing of 1000 to 12000 vehicles at the border.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber, Salim Abass, claimed that most issues of Afghan transporters have been resolved, wherever they had difficulties, they have been addressed. Customs AC Torgham Rizwan also refuted allegations by Afghan transporters, stating that no illegal collections are made from Afghan transporters within the terminal.

According to clearing agents, due to the blocking of Afghan cargo trucks at various checkpoints from Peshawar to Torkham for illegal collections, many goods-laden Afghan trucks often end up getting damaged. As a result, Afghan traders have shifted their business from Pakistan to Iran, Central Asia, and other countries, which is adversely affecting Pak-Afghan trade volume.

According to sources, unauthorized checkpoints set up in various regions of Khyber district and collections of money from transporters, not only causes losses to the government exchequer but also severely impacts trade between both countries.