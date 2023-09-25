A bleak future

As if the case of child violence involving minors was not enough of an eye-opener for society, we witnessed the horrific incident of mob frenzy in Jaranwala. And just as people were trying to find a way to recover emotionally and psychologically, there came further reports about continuous torture against minor children; one of them even lost her life.

Is there absolutely no law to protect our young generation? And why is it that most of these cases of torture against minors are carried out by the so-called educated and well-off in society?

It is the responsibility of all the stakeholders, especially the media and the state, which should not only sensitise the nation, it should also make it clear through all possible channels that employing a minor or physical assault is a criminal felony that carries stern punishments.

Thousands of children have to go through the torture of working for these so-called elite on a daily basis while losing all their youth. All their lives, they keep walking towards a dark and bleak future.

All concerned should work together to eradicate child labour on a war footing and ensure that all children are provided due access to education. We should hold those responsible for exploiting and abusing children accountable.

AKMAL WAHEED BHATTI

FAISALABAD