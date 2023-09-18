Gender disparity in Pakistan

Almost half of Pakistan’s population — 48.8% to be precise — constitutes women. Still, gender disparity is hampering women from making their due contribution to the progress and prosperity of the nation. The situation is even worse in rural areas where women are playing an active role in agriculture sector, in particular, but are facing a lot of discrimination due to the Sardari system.

According to a UN research, a country can significantly boost its economy if it abolishes gender disparities and provides equal rights to all. The first and foremost is for girls to be given equal opportunities to attain education as boys. They must be given the right to choose whether they want to be working women or act as homemakers. Educated women have the potential to be equally helpful at both fronts: at home, educated women can raise their children well who can then go on to serve society in a manner required; and if they step out to work, they can make a direct contribution to the development of the country.

There is thus the need for those in power and authority to acknowledge women’s role and potential in all walks of life, and take steps to provide them equal opportunities. If we wish to see Pakistan among the most prosperous countries of the world, we need to ensure gender equality. In the words of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, “No nation can rise to the height of glory unless your women are side by side with you.”

SHAH HASSAN

ISLAMABAD