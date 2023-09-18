Sewerage issues

Karachi has struggled with urban flooding for decades because of an outdated and inefficient sewerage system. The municipal authorities and provincial government have shifted blame onto one another for the poor infrastructure and sewerage system of the city, but neither of them has done anything to repair it.

Now that the city is experiencing another monsoon spell, many areas are already inundated with water after receiving just a little rainfall. The water has become a safety hazard for the people as they face the risk of getting electrocuted or drowning in uncovered manholes. It is also impeding the flow of traffic at major routes across the city including Powerhouse Chowrangi and Nagaan Chowrangi. The prediction of heavy rainfall in the upcoming days signals that there is more misery in store for Karachiites.

The water will remain accumulated on the roads for weeks resulting in diseases and foul odours. The municipal administration needs to act immediately to replace existing sewerage lines with a sustainable and sturdy sewerage system. In the meantime, it must form a plan to drain rainwater from commercial and residential areas to reduce problems for the citizens.

BILAL JAMAL SIDDIQUI

KARACHI