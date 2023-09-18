I want to draw attention to my growing concern regarding the recent decision by Karachi Electric (KE) to increase extra charges on consumers’ bills. It has come to my attention, along with that of many fellow residents, that there has been a noticeable increase in these supplementary bills over the past few months. This move has raised significant questions and discontent among the residents of Karachi.
While I understand that utility companies may face various challenges and expenses, the sudden imposition of additional charges has taken many consumers by surprise. Many of us are already struggling to manage our budgets amidst rising prices, and these unexpected bills are causing significant financial strain. This lack of proper justification for these extra bills has left citizens feeling frustrated and disillusioned.
It is essential for KE to be transparent about the reasons behind these increases and to provide a clear breakdown of how these charges will benefit consumers. I urge KE to engage in an open dialogue with its consumers, providing them with a platform to voice their concerns and seek clarifications. Transparent communication can help rebuild trust and alleviate the scepticism that currently surrounds these additional charges.
NABEERA NAWAZ
KARACHI